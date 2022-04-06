Sierra Leone: Africell Launches Ramadan 'Di Golden Door' Promotion

Management of Africell has set aside a star prize of over Le500 Million for all Africell subscribers and Afri-Money users and a Le50 Million star prize throughout the Month of Ramadan-Mondays to Fridays. The event was launched at the Africell Boardroom at Wilberforce on 1st Aprilm 2022.

Joe Abass Bangura, Africell Chief Corporate Affairs Officer informed newsmen that the Ramadan show 2022 is called Ramadan Di Golden Door which will start from 4th to 30th April 2022 on daily basis from Mondays to Fridays and from 8pm to 9 pm.

Dilating on how to qualify for the promotion,Nancy L.Toure, Assistant Media Manager, Africell, said Afri-Money users and all Africell subscribers just need to dial *777# or call 777 which will cost Le650 with bonus of the same amount for an on-net calls that expires at 12 mid night the same day.

She said any Afri-Money transaction increases subscribers chances of winning, adding that the show will be as usual aired on Africell Facebook Page, Afri-Radio and other major radio stations across the country and will be broadcast on the African Young Voices.

Nancy further explained that after the raffle draw, if a subscriber is lucky and his number happens to come up a specific line 077777777 will be used to reach out to them. She admonished that a call from any other number order than the above number is fake.

She said those who will be lucky to qualify for the raffle draw will be opportune to go through two stages, noting that the first stage is to choose from number 1 to 15 and if one is lucky the selected number took them to Di Golden Door another opportunity will be given to them to choose from 1 to 30 where a Le50 Million will be place in one of those numbers.

Nancy said the raffle draw is for one day and chances will not be carried forwarded for the next day. "Buying a new Africell sim and subscribing to Africell Money will automatically qualify one for the raffle draw," she said.

She also assured that Africell is well ready to muddle through any changes of currency.