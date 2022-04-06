Zambia: 'Don't Discriminate Against People With TB'

Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has cautioned society against discriminating against people with tuberculosis (TB).

The Minister further appealed to Zambians to consider seeking medical attention at hospitals or health centres for early detection of TB as the disease was curable.

Ms Masebo cautioned against discriminating those who have TB but called for support from both families and society.

She said the Government had committed itself to ensuring that essential drugs for TB patients were made available at all times.

She encouraged strong support system placing emphasis that TB was curable and that there was need to discriminate against those found battling with disease.

The Minister further encouraged the public to seek medical attention quickly if the disease was to be treated urgently.

"I would like to encourage our citizens to always seek medical attention urgently and should not wait for their illness to deteriorate. TB is curable," she said.

She said Zambia had continued to record high cases of TB but was committed to eradication in line with the Year 2030.

She said the Government had continued prioritising the provision of quality health services to its people in line with the New Dawn health policy.