Namibia: Bottom Clubs in Stalemate

WITH several matches being postponed, only one Premier League match took place in the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Premier League over the past week.

Last Wednesday, Wanderers and Saints II battled it out to a 2-2 draw in the Women's Premier League, after being level, 1-all at half time.

Hele Steenkamp gave Wanderers the lead in the second quarter, but Martha Mvula equalised for Saints II just before half time.

Saints took the lead for the first time in the final quarter when Erin Moffet scored from a short corner, but Sune Wittmann pulled a goal back for Wanderers from open play just before the final whistle.

The result didn't have much of an impact on the log, as both teams are rooted at the bottom on two points each.

DTS still lead the log on 10 points, followed by Saints I on 8 and Windhoek Old Boys Sport Club (WOB) on 4.

Coastal Raiders went to the top of the Men's Premier Reserve League after collecting two victories in Windhoek.

On Saturday, within the space of five hours they beat DTS 4-2 and then Nust 5-3 to replace Saints at the top of the log.

Raiders, who have won all five their matches to date, lead the log on 18 points, while Saints are second on 12 points with two matches in hand.

On Friday night, Wanderers got their first win of the season when they beat Nust 5-1 to move up to sixth place on the log on four points, while Nust are ninth and bottom of the log on zero points.

Coastal Raiders also lead the Women's Premier Reserve League after picking up a win and a draw in Windhoek over the weekend.

On Saturday they drew 2-2 against DTS, while they beat Saints 6-2 on Sunday to go to the top of the log on 12 points from 4 matches, followed by DTS on 8 from 4 matches.

In another match on Saturday, Saints and Wanderers played to a 3-3 draw, with the result that Wanderers now join School of Excellence on four points, while Saints are on one point.

In the Men's First League, Saints strengthened their position at the top of the log after picking up two bonus point victories over the weekend.

On Saturday they beat Coastal Raiders II 5-0, and on Sunday they beat Sparta 5-1 and now lead the log on a maximum 20 points from five matches.

Despite their defeat to Saints, Sparta managed to collect two bonus point victories, beating WOB 7-6 and Wanderers 8-0, and are now second on the log on 14 points.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

WOB moved up to third place on 10 points from four matches after thrashing Wanderers 15-2 last Wednesday, and beating Coastal Raiders I 5-3 on Saturday.

In other matches, Coastal Raiders I beat DTS 6-0 to move up to fourth place on the log on 9 points, while Coastal Raiders II and Wanderers drew 1-1.

In the Women's First Division, Saints maintained their unbeaten run after collecting four victories over the past few days.

On Wednesday they beat Wanderers 9-0; on Saturday they beat Sparta 3-1 and Coastal Raiders II 9-1; and on Sunday, they beat Coastal Raiders I 2-1.

Saints are now well ahead on the log on 22 points from six matches, while Coastal Raiders I and Sparta are both on 17 points.

In other results, Sparta beat DTS 6-1, Coastal Raiders I beat Wanderers 7-0, and Coastal Raiders II beat DTS 3-0.