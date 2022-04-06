Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Appoints Tribunal to Probe High Court Judge Who Went AWOL

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a tribunal to probe High Court judge Justice Edith Mushore's suitability for office after she allegedly went AWOL.

Mushore has reportedly not been reporting for duty since last year, resulting in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommending that a tribunal be set up to investigate the matter.

In Proclamation 3 of 2022 published Tuesday, Mnangagwa appointed retired judge Justice Maphios Cheda chairperson of the tribunal, and Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs secretary Virginia Mabhiza its secretary.

The tribunal shall be held for a period of five months from the date of swearing in of members, at such appropriate venue as shall be determined by the tribunal," reads the proclamation.

The terms of reference of the tribunal include investigating her suitability to remain in office and reasons for her failure to report for work without authorisation.

The investigation is in line with section 187 of the Constitution, which among others, provides that a judge may be removed from office only for inability to perform the function of his or her office, due to mental or physical incapacity, gross incompetence, or gross misconduct.