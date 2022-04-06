Ethiopia: Govt Providing Swift Response to Declaration of Humanitarian Truce - GCS

The Government of Ethiopia is giving swift response to the declaration of indefinite humanitarian truce based on its pledges to save lives and reduce human suffering, according to Government Communication Service.

It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian government has declared a truce for the humanitarian needs of the people in the Tigray Region.

Briefing the media today, Minister of Government Communication Service Legesse Tulu said as per its pledges, the government is responding quickly, starting from the date the decision had been made, to provide the humanitarian aid using both air and road transport.

International humanitarian institutions are providing pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and nutrition among others based on the decision made by the government.

From 20 trucks that have loaded WFP humanitarian aid by the road transport via Afar, 13 of them arrived in Mekelle on Friday while the rest are expected to arrive today, he confirmed.

The minister lauded the Afar people and government for their commitment and cooperation to the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Tigray via Afar --their readiness to ensure sustainable peace and stability is also commendable.

Urging Tigray militants to refrain from obstructing the humanitarian aid and disseminating fabricated information, he noted the tweets of Tedros Adhanom in this regard to mislead the international community.

The minister also called on the Tigray militants to withdraw from the Afar and Amhara districts so as to provide the necessary support for the communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Noting that the Ethiopian government has taken various actions based on the decision it made last week, Government Communication Services reaffirms the commitment of the government to work closely with stakeholders to ensure full delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need.

Similarly, the National Disaster Risk Management Commissioner, Mitiku Kassa told ENA on Friday that following the decision made by the government, various humanitarian organizations have been providing medicine, medical equipment, nutritious foodstuffs and finance on daily basis via air transportation to the needy in Tigray.

Allowing a full week of air transportation to several international humanitarian organizations was one of the initiatives and it will continue till the demand for support is met, Mitiku stated.

The World Food Programme on its part twitted yesterday: "WFP-led convoys to Tigray are back on the road and making steady progress."

They "will soon cross into Tigray, bringing in over 500 mt of urgently needed WFP/partner food and nutrition supplies for communities on edge of starvation."