Ethiopia: PM Abiy Inaugurates Book on Betrayal of TPLF on Northern Command

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated today a book entitled "The Betrayed Northern Command" authored by Sergeant Gashaye Tenaw.

The premier congratulated the writer for authoring the book, according to Fana Broadcasting.

The book written in Amharic describes the terrorist TPLF's betrayal of the Northern Command and the campaigns carried out from the law enforcement operation to the multinational campaign.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, retired Brigadier General Kasaye Chameda, and Deacon Daniel Kibret and other dignitaries.