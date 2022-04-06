Ethiopia: Ceasefire Enables Aid Entry Into Tigray

Addis Ababa — The recent ceasefire between warring parties in northern Ethiopia will enable millions of displaced civilians in the region much-needed access humanitarian aid.

A supply of medical assistance, food and water treatment chemicals by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is the first such passage of aid by road in the Tigray region in six months.

Nicolas Von Arx, head of the ICRC delegation in Ethiopia, welcomed the ceasefire and the willingness of the parties to the conflict to facilitate passage of much-needed humanitarian aid into Tigray.

"It is vital that the assistance keeps reaching the region on a regular basis," the envoy said.

On March 25, the Ethiopian government decaled an indefinite humanitarian truce and the rebellious Tigray forces pledged to observe it.

Arx noted people affected by the conflict in Tigray lived in extremely challenging conditions, unable to access healthcare, sufficient food supplies, basic goods as well as services.

"In addition, a lack of medication and medical equipment has placed enormous strain on the region's health-care system and medical staff," the envoy stated.

The ICRC convoy carried medicines, medical equipment, emergency food, water pumps and water treatment chemicals, along with essential household items such as jerricans, solar lamps, mattresses and kitchen sets.

Prior to the convoy's arrival, the ICRC conducted almost 40 cargo flights into Tigray since January, delivering life-saving drugs such as insulin, hemodialysis, oxytocin, tetanus toxoid, gloves and surgical material.

Meanwhile, in Afar region, some 9 000 internally displaced people recently received food delivered by the ICRC.

A further 9 000 IDPs are assisted with emergency household items.

Conflict erupted in Tigray in November 2020 between federal troops and forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

The war spilled over into the neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar.