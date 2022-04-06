Ethiopia: Delegation Back After Attending OACPS-EU Joint Parliamentary Assemblies

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian delegation led by Speaker of the House of People's Representatives, Tagesse Chaffo, has concluded its mission in partaking in the 60th OACPS and the 41st OACPS-EU Joint Assemblies, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the two assembly sessions, the delegation promoted Ethiopia's position on issues of shared deliberations such as the new Post-Cotonou OACPS-EU partnership agreement, the COVID pandemic, and its economic and social impacts as well as the current global peace and security situation.

The delegation also familiarized participants with the current situation in Ethiopia during the sessions of the Political Committee of the OACPS as well as through the range of bilateral meetings that House Speaker Tagesse Chaffo and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Standing Committee Dima Noggo had with various EU and OACPS parliamentarians.

The participation of the Ethiopian delegation had made it possible to forge common positions on mutual interests with the OACPS-EU member countries.

The delegation also helped make genuine reflections on matters of peace and security in Ethiopia, including development and reconstruction efforts.

The 42nd Session of the OACPS-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly will be held in Mozambique, it was learned.