South Africa: Parliament Building Is Still a Restoration in Progress Three Months After Devastating Fire

5 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

The Cape winter rains are coming. And not a shred of tarpaulin covers the damaged roof and broken windows of the National Assembly. It's been more than three months since the devastating fire.

Right now, it's not clear whether the structure of the National Assembly building where most of the damage from the fire of 2 January seems concentrated will be protected from further (rain) damage.

In a briefing to MPs on April Fools' Day, it emerged that Phase One of the assessment, the "making safe stage", is only just about complete, although it urgently recommends "to provide a temporary roof to prevent rain causing damage to lower floors".

Phase Two of the assessment, which quantifies damages and the cost and timeframe for restoration, is anticipated to finish in May. The start of this phase was delayed because the flooded basement was only pumped dry from 29 March, setting off a cascade of delays also in the Phase One report.

Only once the work of both assessment phases is done can the restoration phase begin - if money is available. When exactly that may be remains unknown.

And it almost also remains unknown what the status of assessments is right...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

