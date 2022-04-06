Malawi: Weather Experts Fear Heavy Rains Might Trigger More Flooding

Weather experts say some parts of the country risk heavy rains which might cause continued flooding.

This comes just a day after the central and northern regions have received heavy rains.

Newly appointed Director for the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services Lucy Mtilatila has described this year's rainy season as a mix bag- with prolonged dry spells experienced at its beginning and ending with normal to above normal rainfall which was being influenced by tropical storms and cyclones that resulted into causing floods in some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, weather experts have said, pointers are still there of a possible development of cyclones in the Indian ocean, hence advising the general public not to relent in following weather-related updates from the department.