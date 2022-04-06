Malawi: Two Arrested, Police Recover Stolen Items Worth K7 Million

Katuli Police Unit in Mangochi District have arrested Time Amadu, 21, a Mozambican national and his Malawian accomplice identified as Saidi James, 27, on suspicion that they committed burglary and theft offences. Police have also recovered stolen items worth K7 million on the wee hours of April 4, 2022 at Katuli.

According to Mangochi Police records, from August 2021 to February 2022, unknown criminals had been terrorizing and committing serious breakings within the area of Traditional Authority Katuli.

During the said period, a number of houses and shops were broken into including Katuli Health Centre and a phone repair shop of Yasini Yahaya, 21 at Katuli Trading Centre which was broken into on the night of February 21, 2022. The criminals went away with 40 cellphones belonging to various people and a bicycle.

Katuli Police officers jointly with members of the Community Policing Forum initiated investigations which led to the arrest of the Mozambican suspect who revealed to have been operating with four Malawians.

The same night, Police arrested one of them while the rest are on the run.

The officers also managed to recover some of the stolen property the same night at M'nambala village within Katuli area.

The items include one motorcycle, nine speakers, ten bicycles, seven solar panels, genset, two laptops, two home theaters, four DVD players, three amplifiers, car battery, radio, inventor, 30 cellphones, matresses, six blankets, three curtains, four duvets, three plastic chairs, five cross bars and various kitchen utensils.

In the meantime some of the recovered items have been identified by the owners while some are yet to be identified.

Police are still hunting for the remaining accomplices and also to recover more property which is believed to be in Mozambique .

The suspects will appear before court to answer charges of burglary and theft which contravene sections 309 and 278 of the Penal Code respectively.

Meanwhile Police in the district are extending their gratitude to members of the Community Policing Forum for their support in the fight against criminal activities.

Amadu comes Mandimba in Mozambique while James hails from M'nambala Village Traditional Authority Katuli in Mangochi.