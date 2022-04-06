Malawi: Health Rights Activists Question Viability of Covid-19 Self Testing Policy

6 April 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Health rights activists are questioning the viability of covid-19 self testing policy as debate on the matter has ensued.

This follows recommendations from World Health Organisation on self-testing for Covid-19.

Earlier a public health expert, Dr. Augustine Choko had said the findings were important as they will allow government to concentrate on other things.

Health rights campaigner George Jobe has doubted the adherence of the exercise saying for it to succeed there's a lot to be done.

Jobe said a lot like counselling and data collection needed to be addressed before the roll-out for people to appreciate the essence of this exercise.

