Nigeria: Naira Loses At Official Market

The domestic currency recorded a 0.10 per cent devaluation against the U.S. dollar at the Nafex window on Tuesday.

Naira fell slightly against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Tuesday, a day after it recorded no movement at the spot market window.

Nigeria's naira closed at N416.83 per $1 at the close of business Tuesday, representing a N0.21 or 0.10 per cent devaluation from N416.62 it traded in the last two consecutive sessions of the NAFEX window, data published by FMDQ where forex is officially traded showed.

This is the lowest official rate the naira has traded at the over-the-counter market this week.

Naira reached an intraday high of N410.00 and a low of N444.00 before closing at N416.83 on Tuesday, with $106.50 million recorded as forex turnover at the close of the day's business.

In Uyo and Abuja, black market currency traders exchanged naira at N584.00 and sold at N587.00 to a dollar on Tuesday, the same rate it has been trading since Monday last week.