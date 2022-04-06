Nigeria: Naira Loses At Official Market

6 April 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed

The domestic currency recorded a 0.10 per cent devaluation against the U.S. dollar at the Nafex window on Tuesday.

Naira fell slightly against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Tuesday, a day after it recorded no movement at the spot market window.

Nigeria's naira closed at N416.83 per $1 at the close of business Tuesday, representing a N0.21 or 0.10 per cent devaluation from N416.62 it traded in the last two consecutive sessions of the NAFEX window, data published by FMDQ where forex is officially traded showed.

This is the lowest official rate the naira has traded at the over-the-counter market this week.

Naira reached an intraday high of N410.00 and a low of N444.00 before closing at N416.83 on Tuesday, with $106.50 million recorded as forex turnover at the close of the day's business.

In Uyo and Abuja, black market currency traders exchanged naira at N584.00 and sold at N587.00 to a dollar on Tuesday, the same rate it has been trading since Monday last week.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X