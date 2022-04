Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has appointed Dr Zuhura Mohamed Abdallah as the Commissioner for monitoring and evaluation department at the Zanzibar Planning Commission.

A statement released by the Isles Chief of Secretary Zena Said on Tuesday stated that the appointment of Dr Zuhura is effective from today.

Prior to her new role, Dr Zuhura was a lecturer at the University of Zanzibar.

The appointee holds PhD in Finance, Master of science in economics and BBA in Accounting and Finance.