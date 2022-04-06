Tanzania: President Samia - We Cannot Build Tanzania By One Political Party

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged all parties in the country to collaborate with the government in building the nation insisting: "Tanzania cannot be built by one political party."

The Head of State made the call during a national meeting of justice, peace and reconciliation held in Dodoma on Tuesday as she added that it was important for all political parties to jointly discuss various issues vital FOR national including but not limited to laws, vision and policy.

"We must implement together what we will unanimously agree and whoever does the opposite will be doing wrong," the President said.

Elaborating, she told the political parties present in the meeting to focus on discussions that align to the present political situation in the country, economy and the country's environment as well.

"The function of many political parties is to see what is going on and to give opinions to the government and our task is to engage you in those issues. I promise to engage you," she said.

Equally, she said her government is determined to ensure that by 2025, the country economy gets back to its middle-class economy which was attained in 2020 and lost it recently due to various crises.