Mozambique: Covid-19 - Just One New Case On Monday

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported on Monday just one new case of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Monday press release from the Ministry of Health, this case was a 29 year old Mozambican woman, diagnosed in Maputo city.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,298,630 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 289 of them in the previous 24 hours. 288 of these tests yielded negative results. The one positive case raised the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,267.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the virus) declined from 0.42 per cent on Sunday to 0.35 per cent on Monday.

In this 24 hour period there was no change in hospitalization. No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital and no new cases were admitted. The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards remained two, one in Maputo and one in Niassa. The Maputo patient is in intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry reported no further deaths from the disease on Monday, and so the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remained 2,200. The last time a Covid-19 death was reported was on 20 March, and so 15 days have passed without any known deaths from the disease.

There were 18 recoveries from Covid-19, all of them in Maputo city. The total number of recoveries now stands at 223,016, which is fractionally more than 99 per cent of all cases ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The total number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 64 on Sunday to 47 on Monday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Zambezia, 13; Inhambane, eight; Niassa, six; Maputo province, six; Maputo city, five; Tete, five; Manica, two and Sofala, two. There were no active cases in Cabo Delgado, Nampula or Gaza.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, only 226 more people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people fully vaccinated against the disease is now 13,355,419 - which is 87.8 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.