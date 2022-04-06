Mozambique: Japanese Grant for Fighting Terrorism

Maputo — The government of Japan has committed to donate a variety of border control and monitoring equipment, worth 4.6 million US dollars, to assist Mozambique in the fight against terrorism in the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado and Niassa, as well as in the country's coastal regions.

To this end, Mozambican Foreign Minister, Veronica Macamo, and the Japanese Ambassador to Mozambique, Kimura Hajime, signed on Monday in Maputo an agreement for the donation of the equipment which includes radio transmitters, computers, ans scanners that will boost the fight against terrorism.

The Foreign Ministry's Director for Oceania and Asia, Ismael Valigy, told reporters that the equipment will contribute significantly to the country's border control and is in line with the other initiatives funded by the Japanese government.

"I would like to express our great joy for the growing bilateral cooperation between Mozambique and Japan," Valigy said, adding that the donation is part of the preparations of the TICAD-VIII (Tokyo International Conference on African Development) Summit, scheduled for August in Tunisia.

Besides the commitment for peace, stability and security across the African continent, and promotion of investments, TICAD-VIII is also intended to strengthen cooperation ties between Africa and Japan, in the post Covid-19 pandemic era.

Ambassador Hajime said that that his country has delivered humanitarian assistance, consisting of food items and other basic goods, to those displaced from their homes by terrorism in Cabo Delgado.

Hajime also stated that the border control and monitory equipment will be handed to the Ministry of the Interior.