South Africa: Frelimo and ANC Condemn Xenophobic Violence

Maputo — The ruling parties of Mozambique and South Africa, Frelimo and the African National Congress (ANC), on Monday condemned the xenophobic attacks that endanger the lives of Mozambican citizens living in South Africa.

The secretary for foreign affairs of the Frelimo Central Committee, Chakil Aboobacar, made his position clear at a Maputo press conference at the end of a meeting between Frelimo General Secretary Roque Silva and the ANC's secretary for foreign relations, Lindiwe Zulu. The meeting was part of a two day visit to Mozambique by Lindiwe Zulu.

Both parties say they will exchange experiences in order to march together to improve the lives of their respective peoples.

Zulu claimed that the ANC "was always the first institution to express its repudiation" of xenophobia, and "to urge its members and the public to welcome the people who visit and live in South Africa, because the ANC is aware that the freedom which our fellow citizens experience today was thanks to the participation of Mozambicans and of the peoples of other countries in the region".

Whenever there were cases of xenophobia against Mozambicans, and against citizens of other nationalities, said Zulu, "the South African government was aware that this xenophobia was expressed by groups that do not reflect the interests of the ANC, of Frelimo, of Mozambique and of South Africa".

Aboobacar stressed that both parties will deepen this and other questions in order to find together ways of fighting and eliminating any acts of xenophobic violence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lindiwe Zulu also expressed solidarity with the victims of jihadist terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

"Our countries should understand the consequences that this matter brings, the pain, the loss of life, the destruction of property and the fear that is always present among our people", she said. "So we shall interact with Frelimo to find solutions to face these challenges".

Zulu said that after the meeting with Roque Silva, the two delegations will look at the policies followed by their parties, and by their predecessors, the liberation movements "because it is important to understand how they incarnate the aspirations of their peoples".

"We should not allow external dynamics to distract us", added Zulu. "We should also not allow our internal dynamics to destroy us".

Over the next two days, she continued, "we shall discuss interparty relations, and the events that bring the two parties closer together".