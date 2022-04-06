Kenya: Church-Run Hospital Holds Orthopedic Medical Camp in Bid to Tackle Correctable Disabilities

Nyandarua — Children under the age of 18-years living with correctable disabilities in Nyandarua have benefitted from a free orthopedic medical camp held at the Ndaragwa Health Centre and at JM Kariuki Memorial County and Referral Hospital.

The camp was held in collaboration between the County Government of Nyandarua and the AIC Cure International Hospital with calls for residents to understand disability and ways to end the stigma against affected patients.

Speaking when she graced the opening of the camps, Nyandarua County First Lady, Amb. Ann Kimemia underscored the need to demystify diseases facing vulnerable segments of the Nyandarua population.

"Parents should not hide children with physical challenges at home because there are remedial measures. The free medical camp is targeting children aged below 18 years; provide care for the children suffering from such orthopedic conditions as clubfoot, burn contractures, osteomyelitis and other acquired or congenital conditions," said Kimemia.

Through the interaction of Nyandarua's healthcare professionals with CURE Kenya and other partners, the First Lady assured residents that Governor Francis Kimemia is working to improve the County's overall capacity to treat children born and living with a disability.

The camps are expected to enhance the Governor's agenda for universal healthcare by bringing vital health services closer to residents.

According to the CEC in charge of Gender and Social Service Ms. Annemary Gathigia, Nyandarua County has over 16,000 People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs). Out of these 5,303 have physical disabilities.

The First Lady, who is matron of PLWDs said the number continues to increase by the day.

The AIC-CURE team was led by Dr. Felix Kuguru who observed the need for families with people with disabilities to embrace the call for regular check-ups in an effort to correct them early enough.