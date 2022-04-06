Ghana: Prudential Bank Donates Gh¢10.000 to Ghana Blind Union

Prudential Bank Ghana Limited has donated a cheque for GH¢10,000.00 to the Ghana Blind Union to support the mobility of its members.

At a ceremony held at the Secretariat of the Union, Ridge Accra, the donation was in response to a request made to the Bank by the Ashanti Regional Blind Union to support the Union to acquire essential equipment such as white canes and the training materials to help in the mobility of its members.

Presenting the cheque on behalf of management and staff, Mr Frederick Adomako-Ansah - Head of Commercial Banking, reaffirmed the bank's commitment to giving back to the society which is part of the core principles of the Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility.

He said management was honoured to be part of the good works the Union had been doing over the years to help its members harness their full potential to enable them to contribute their quota to the society.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the Union, the Executive Director of the Ghana Blind Union, Dr Peter Obeng Asamoah, expressed profound gratitude to the Bank for heeding to their call for support.

He emphasised that caring for the vulnerable in the society goes a long way to help build a better society.

He praised Prudential Bank for putting the welfare of the members of the Ghana Blind Union at the forefront of its Corporate Social Responsibility, intimating that he knows the Bank receives a lot of requests for support from various organisations.

Also present at the ceremony was Mr Ivan Heathcote - Fumador, Project Director, Ghana Blind Union -Ashanti Region, whose branch made the request to the bank. Mr Heathcote-Fumador expressed gratitude to the bank for supporting its members. He indicated that this donation will go a long way to ease the plight of its members who lack certain basic equipment such as white canes and the training required to use them.