Nigeria: Rita Dominic Is Engaged to Fidelis Anosike

6 April 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Onu Stephen

Like her colleague, Genevieve Nnaji, the 45-year-old actress is extremely private about her love life.

Multiple award-winning Nollywood actress Rita Dominic prepares to walk down the aisle as she gets engaged to her fiance, Fidelis Anosike.

Mr Anosike, the man who has captivated the heart of the actress is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multimedia company that owns Daily Times Nigeria. He is also the organiser of The Miss Nigeria pageant.

The couple "got engaged some time ago and have privately been putting plans together for their upcoming nuptials," the actress's representative shared.

But the last Christmas holiday season was a bit more special for Rita, as she revealed the identity of her partner in December 2021 on Instagram, putting to death several months of speculation.

Rita Dominic has never been married and is one of Nollywood's most eligible bachelorettes. She is undeniably one of the most famous women in Nollywood.

Though dates have not been confirmed, it's looking like we expect a wedding soon and the couple will officiate their union with their loved ones at their marriage ceremony in the coming weeks.

The bride's friends and family have already started the party train, and friends will start receiving invitations this week for the bridal shower.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring more details about the upcoming wedding in due course. Watch this space!

