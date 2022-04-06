Kenya: Senate Committee Revokes Sh500,000 Fine Imposed on IG Mutyambai

Nairobi — The Senate Devolution Committee has revoked the Sh500,000 fine imposed on Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai for failure to honor summons.

The committee chaired by Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang reviewed the fine after Mutyambai pleaded with the committee saying his absence was not intentional.

"I received the invite by the Senate quite late. Realized that when I followed the protocol for rescheduling somebody in my office didn't deliver the message on time. As a disciplined force, I took the administrative action to correct the anomaly in future," Mutyambai stated.

The Inspector General was summoned by the Senate Devolution Committee to explain why police officers were used in the illegal evictions of residents of Pumwani and Eastleigh.

"With the view of getting substantive answers to the substantive issues in Pumwani and Eastleigh. Honourable members we do resolve we revoke the fine and give the Inspector General the chance to address the issues," stated Kajwang.

Last week in a letter addressed to the clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye,Mutyambai issued apologies noting that his failure to appear before the Committee was not in bad faith.

"Based on the foregoing, I hereby submit my humble appeal to the Committee to set aside the penalty that was imposed on me.Kindly accept my sincere apologies as it was never my intention to disobey your summons," the letter read.

Mutyambai argued that gathering of relevant facts to issue comprehensive report on evictions from the Ministry of Interior and Coordination took longer than anticipated.

Further he blamed his assistant for misinforming him on the slated dates to appear before the Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang led Committee.

"Secondly, I was regarding the summons for 16th March 2022, my assistant misinformed me on the actual date I was supposed to appear before the Committee. I was informed that I was required to appear on 17th March 2022,"he said.

Mutyambai was expected to give details on the allegations that state machinery was uses in the evictions of tenants from houses in Pumwani and Eastleigh.

Allegations are rife that the exercise that was undertaken in the strict surveillance of the police and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) officers.