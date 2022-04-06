Kenya: Government to Review Curfew Imposed in Parts of Lamu, Matiangi Says

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang says the government will review the curfew imposed on parts of Lamu in January.

The National Security Council declared four divisions within Lamu West and Lamu Central sub-counties as 'disturbed areas' and ordered the deployment of special security units to the area following attacks that claimed at least seven lives and the evictions of many families.

Matiangi made the statement during a tour of duty in Mombasa on Wednesday when Security chiefs are scheduled to meet to discuss the security situation in Lamu County.

"We will review the actions we took in Lamu to see if we can lift the curfew if life (in the County) has become normal," the CS said.

Speaking at the Kenya Coast Guard Services headquarters in Liwatoni, the Interior CS said the Government had ramped up security along the Kenyan coastline and in other water bodies in the country as part of the preparations for the general elections.

More equipment has also been procured and additional personnel seconded to the Coast Guard to prevent terrorist-linked attacks and other seaborne crimes including drugs and arms trafficking.

He said the levels of security preparedness had been raised in response to the challenges posed by the election season and urged citizens to be on the lookout for potential criminals hiding in political campaigns to perpetuate illegal acts.

"The challenges of terrorism are with us and from time to time, we have to be conscious of what we do and who is near us especially in this season of politics," he said.

He however repeated his assurances to MPs on Tuesday that security officers have been mobilized and strategically deployed across the country to secure the entire electoral season.

The CS urged coast leaders to exercise caution in their political pronouncements to ensure the region that has experienced incidences of ethnic-based tensions in past elections remains peaceful.

Lamu, Kenya's coastal town has suffered a brunt of attacks from Somalia-based militant group Al-Shabaab which has resulted to loss of lives and disrupted economic activities and education in some areas.