Ghana: Technical Glitch Causes Confusion At School Placement Centre in Accra

6 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cliff Ekuful

There was some confusion at the School Placement Centre (SPC) set up at the headquarters of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in Accra as some parents who thronged there yesterday to effect either changes or placement for their wards had hard time with the system.

The confusion was as a result of some technical challenges which had been occasioned by pressure on the system.

Some of the parents who had thronged the place either to effect a change or secure placement for their wards could not hide their frustrations as they were seen moving from one officer to the other in order to have their issues addressed.

What compounded the situation was the reopening of schools as most of the parents were apprehensive that their wards may not be able to go to school.

Ms Elizabeth Adjei, a parent, who spoke to the Ghanaian Times said she's been to the centre more than 10 times, without any solution.

She explained that her frustration levels keep increasing by the day as her ward continued to be at home without any assurance of securing a school.

Meanwhile, efforts to speak to the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor KwasiOpoku-Amankwa, proved futile as his phone could not be reached.

However, Mr Felix Baidoo of the Public Relations Unit (PRU) of the Ministry of Education assured that the technical challenges were being addressed.

He said each student would be placed in one school or the other as such, parents should exercise some restraint.

Mr Baidoo noted that admissions would continue till every student secured a school despite school reopening.

