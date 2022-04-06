Ghana: GHPA Donates 2,000 Bags of Cement Towards Appiatse Reconstruction Project

Appiatse — Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHPA) has donated 2,000 bags of cement worth GH¢100,000 towards the reconstruction of Appiatse, near Bogoso in the Prestea -Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

Already, 400 bags of cement have been conveyed to the Appiatse project site, and the rest kept in the warehouse of Western Diamond Cement Limited, which will be delivered as the project progressed.

Director of Takoradi Port, Captain Ebenezer Afadzi, announced this when he presented the cement on behalf of the Director-General of GPHA, Mr Michael Luguje, to the Prestea- Huni Valley Assembly at the Appiatse site last Thursday.

He recalled that on January 20, this year, an explosion hit Appiatse, claiming lives and also causing extensive damage to the community.

Following the incident, Captain Afadzi noted that some people, including government officials, visited Appiatse and sympathised with victims and pledged to support the reconstruction of the community.

He mentioned that GPHA had donated the bags of cement towards the project in fulfilment of its corporate social responsibility policy.

Captain Afadzi said "Government has planned a new settlement for the community, and GPHA also seeks to support the Appiatse project. Government cannot do it alone. It is our collective responsibility as stakeholders to support the Appiatse reconstruction project".

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea -Huni Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani, thanked GPHA for donating towards the Appiatse reconstruction project.

He said that the moulding of blocks had begun and soon the project would start after the bidding processes have been advertised.

Dr Dasmani said the assembly with supports from Future Global Resources (FGR) had planned to re-roof about 94 abandoned houses to resettle persons displaced as a result of the disaster by end of April, while reconstruction efforts were underway.

He said "So far, so good, but the challenge now is how to transport school children to Bogoso for classes. We pay GH¢500 daily to transport them to school, that's about GH¢ 10,000 per month. This is not sustainable, and so we appeal to corporate organisations to help us with a bus".