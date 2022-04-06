Ghana: U.S. Ambassador Presents Ramadan Gift to Chief Imam

The outgoing United States Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, on Thursday presented the annual US Embassy Ramadan gift to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh (Dr) Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at his Fadama residence, a suburb of Accra.

The United States Embassy in Ghana initiated the tradition of presenting symbolic food items during Ramadan and Eid-ul Adha to the National Chief Imam over the past 15 years, in a show of solidarity to the Muslim community during the two festivals.

Ms Sullivan used the occasion to inform the national chief Imam of the end of her tenure and service in Ghana.

She was accompanied by Deputy Chief of Mission, Nicole Chulick, Political Officer Christopher Perry, and other embassy staff.

The US Ambassador thanked the National Chief Imam for the support they received anytime they paid a call on him, and asked for prayers for her to achieve her goals in her next appointment.

She said the United States valued its relationship with the Muslim community in Ghana, especially with the National Chief Imam of Ghana who had proven to be a champion of religious freedom and harmony, promoter of interfaith relations and tolerance with other religions.

The National Chief Imam thanked the Ambassador for maintaining the gesture of kindness to the Ghanaian Muslim community anytime they were about to start the Ramadan fast, or celebrate Eid-ul Adha, adding that the symbolic donation was of much value to the Muslim community.

He said "we appreciate the role America plays in liberating and empowering people in America and other continents, especially in the areas of freedom, religious liberty and youth empowerment. Hence the reason why the young people in my community always ask me for help to go to America because people practice their religion freely and in harmony in America without any restrictions".

Sheikh Sharubutu prayed for the Ambassador and her staff and said "Allah would watch over you and take you home safely."

Present at the meeting were Sheikh Armiyau Shaibu, the spokesman to the National Chief Imam; Alhaji Abdul Lateef Abdul Salam, protocol officer of the National Chief Imam; Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Executive Secretary of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana.