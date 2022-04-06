Ghana: 15 Ablekuma North Residents Convicted for Flouting 'Operation Clean Your Frontage'

6 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Norman Cooper

The magistrate court in Achimota, has convicted 15 residents of Ablekuma North Municipality,for flouting the 'Operation Clean Your Frontage' campaign, launched in the Greater Accra Region.

The court imposed fines between GH¢1,200 and Gh¢3,600 on the sanitation

offenders, mostly from Kwashieman and Darkuman, in Accra, for failure

to clear choked gutters and garbage at their frontages or premises.

The Environmental Health Prosecutor for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), MrPaul Agbagba, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times on Wednesday.

According to him, 30 other offenders, who failed to appear before court, were arrested following a court warrant.

The Municipal Director for Environmental and Waste Management, Madam Harriet Krakue, said all efforts have been made to intensify education on the campaign in all the electoral areas in the region, to ensure safe environment.

She said sanitation officers have been asked to advice residents to clean their premises, to avoid communicable diseases.

When the Ghanaian Times contacted the Municipal Chief Executive, Kofi Ofori, on campaign, he said that the Assembly has over the years been battling with sanitation challenges, especially in the case of choked gutters.

He expressed worry that despite efforts by the Assembly to keep the environment clean, some people continued to indiscriminately dispose garbage.

Mr Ofori the Assembly would work hard to ensure the success of the campaign, launched by Mr Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, to promote sanitation.

