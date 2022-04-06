Ghana: Cardinal Namdini Mining Supports Appiatse Reconstruction With U.S.$50,000

Shandong Gold Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited, has donated US$50,000 towards the reconstruction of Appiatse, near Bogoso, in the Prestea-Huni-Valley, which was ravaged by an explosion, on January 20, this year.

Presenting the donation, Board Chairman of the company, Zang Hongxun, said Shandong Gold/Cardinal Mining Limited was concerned about the disaster, which killed some persons and injured many others.

He expressed hope that the donation would support efforts by government to reconstruct the community and enable affected residents go about their normal lives.

"It is our hope that Appiaste community will be reconstructed as soon as possible so that all the people involved will get back on their feet and have a happy life again," Mr Hongxun said.

Mr Hongxun expressed the company's gratitude to stakeholders for supporting the development of the Shandong Gold Group project, which commenced a year ago.

When completed, he assured that the project would provide jobs to residents of the local communities and support the country's economic growth drive.

Chairperson of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee, Rev Dr Joyce Aryee, commended the company for being responsible and supportive partners of government and an active member of the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

She noted that reconstruction works have already began with the setting up of committee in-charge developing the lay-out.

"The Appiatse Reconstruction and Implementation Committee has done a lot of work, and so we know that this month, things are going to happen at the site and you are all going to realise that you haven't paid money in vain," she assured.