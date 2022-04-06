Ghana: MTN FA Cup - Hearts to Face Skyy FC

Record winners of the MTN FA Cup competition, Accra Hearts of Oak will face Division One League (DOL) side, Skyy FC at the quarter finals stage.

At yesterday's draw at the FA Secretariat, Premier League side Dreams FC will face DOL side Akyem Kotoku Royals in the other Southern sector match up.

In the Northern sector, Aduana FC will face King Faisal while Bechem United slug it out against quarter-final debutant Tamale City FC.

The competition's chairman, Mr. Wilson Arthur stated that all remaining eight teams in the competition will each receive a cash amount of GH¢6,000 and GH¢1,000 worth of MTN credits.

Also teams that are travelling will receive transports support.

The matches would be played on Wednesday, April 13.

In the women's competition, holders Hasaacas Ladies drew Kumasi Sports Academy with Police Ladies battling last year runners-up Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

In other games, Anlo Ladies will play Army Ladies with Fosu Royal Ladies playing AshTown Ladies, all on Saturday, April 16 with the teams expected to receive appearance fees.