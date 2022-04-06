Ghana: Handball - 2nd GAHA Open Championship Starts Today

Ghana Prisons Service's Reformers (male) and the Police Service female team will look to defend their titles when the second edition of the Greater Accra Handball Association (GAHA) open championships takes off at the Prisons Handball Court in Accra, today.

The three-day event to usher in the 2022 GAHA league season is under the theme, "Time to Arise and Shine.'

It will bring together all 14 male handball teams as well as the nine female teams.

The male teams include Fire Service, Army, Air Force, Legonite, Cantonment Youth, EL-Wak Wings, University of Ghana and Unique Fingers.

The rest are Kaneshie Royals, Osu Fingers, Unique Fingers, Burma Stars, Police and the defending champions Reformers (Prisons).

Expected to compete in the female division are defending champions Police, Fire Service, Reformers, Air Force, Army, University of Ghana, Kasland, Cantonment Youth and Unique Fingers.

According to the Chairman of GAHA, Mr. Rama Kudolo, the championships was to prepare the teams for the league season.

He said the first edition was a huge success and expressed the belief that the second edition will see an improvement.

He appealed to corporate bodies and lovers of the sport of handball to come to the aid of GAHA in terms of sponsorship ahead of the upcoming league season, he added.

Defending champions in the male division, Reformers beat Extinguishers of the Ghana Fire Service 26-22 to be crowned champions last year while Police defeated Ghana Air Force 25-19 in the female division.

Winners of the championship will receive trophies and medals.