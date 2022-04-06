Ghana: Kotoko V Hearts Game Picked for Late Kick-Off

Sunday's epic Ghana Premier League (GPL) Week 24 encounter between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak has been picked for a late kick off at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The game, the biggest of the season, is expected to kick off at 6pm with both approaching the game with mixed expectations.

It will be the first time the two sides will be playing a GPL match under floodlights since a May 9, 2001 match which ended in chaos, recording the infamous May 9 football disaster that claimed 126 lives at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), however, broke that that 'ice' in March, 2022 with the organization of the President Cup match in Accra and played under floodlights.

The pick, for broadcasting reasons, was not the only game affected as the clash between Ashantigold SC and WAFA FC was also scheduled for Saturday, April 9, at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium at 3pm.

TheAccra Great Olympics FC clash against Aduana FC will go ahead at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday at the originally scheduled 3pm kick off time but that will be preceded by the Accra Lions versus Karela United match at the same venue o Saturday.

In other games, Dreams FC will host Eleven Wonders at the Dawu Theatre of Dreams at 3pm, Bechem United will stay at home against struggling Bibiani Goldstars, Berekum Chelsea will face Legon Cities, Medeama versus RTU at the Akoon Park and Elmina Sharks against King Faisal at Elmina; all on Sunday at 3pm.