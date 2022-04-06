Uganda: 2022 Candidates Won't Need Their Parents Nin to Register for Exams, Says Uneb

Exams body, Uganda National Examinations Board has dismissed as untrue, reports that 2022 candidates will need to present their parents National Identification Number (NIN) to be able to register for their final exams this year.

Exams body, Uganda National Examinations Board has dismissed as untrue, reports that 2022 candidates will need to present their parents National Identification Number (NIN) to be able to register for their final exams this year.

Certain sections of the media on Tuesday morning reported that candidates for PLE, UCE and UACE might be dismissed from registering for the 2022 finals exams for failure to present their parents' National Identification Numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in a statement released later, UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo said no one would be disqualified for not having NIN for their parents.

"The requirement for a parent's national identification card to register a candidate doesn't apply to the 2022 candidates. This is therefore to allay fears of candidates, parents and guardians and school administrators that no one will be disqualified from registering for the 2022 examinations because of a national identity card,"Odongo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UNEB Executive Director noted that the normal registration process is under way until May, 31.

He explained that for the 2022 candidates, the information requirement is at primary school level is their authentic bio data, especially correctly spelt names in the right order as well as the date of birth.

The UNEB boss noted that a copy of a genuine birth certificate may be provided to the school to facilitate accurate data capture and ensure consistency.

At S.4 and S.6, UNEB says the candidate's previous index number and year of sitting the preceding UNEB exams is required and to this, candidates are asked to present the result slips to the schools to facilitate the accurate data capture.

"Learners who sat for exams not administered by UNEB should bring their results to UNEB to determine their equivalence before they are allowed to register for the UNEB examinations," Odongo said.