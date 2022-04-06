Uganda: Businessman Lwasa Arrested Over Forgery

Police in Kampala have arrested Masaka and Kampala businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesa over forgery of documents.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Lwasa was arrested on Monday after forging signatures on documents related to gold mining.

"Mr. Lwasa was arrested on April, 4, 2022 at 1600hrs from his office at Najja Shopping Centre, Najjanankumbi for allegedly forging the signature of the acting Director Geological survey and mines (Ag. D/GSM) Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development Mrs Alaba Agnes and that of Ms Grace Lajwe Principal Chemist Directorate of Geological survey and mines (DGSM) in his fraudulent transactions using his two companies; Trans Equator Miners Ltd and Trade Pannel International Limited,"Owoyesigyire told Nile Post.

He explained that this stemmed from several companies being investigated by the Police Minerals Protection Unit (PMPU) over forgery of the signature of Alaba Agnes and that many other suspects are yet to be arrested.

Lwasa's arrest comes a few months after release from police custody over almost similar charges.

In January, the businessman was arrested over fraud and obtaining money by false pretence when he sold fake gold worth Shs 200 million to a Chinese national.

He was later released on police bond.

Lwasa says he is the proprietor of Trans Equator Miners Limited and Trade Pannel International Limited, both companies involved in the trade of gold.

In 2021, he expressed interest in running for Masaka City mayorship but it ended at that as he didn't take if far.

Lwasa has several businesses including a popular discotheque in Masaka City, a bar in Kampala and an events company among others.

On Twitter, Lwasa describes himself as a "self made tycoon from scratch" and life stylist.