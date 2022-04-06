Liberia: Cummings Lauded for Women's Empowerment

A Liberian-based enterprising women group, United Women Beyond Borders has lauded the Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Mr. Alexander B. Cummings for his continuous support in empowering women to become self-reliant and self-sufficient.

The United Women Beyond Borders, with a membership of over one thousand, is currently constructing a 42-stores building in the Paynesville Redlight market District, to which they said Mr. Cummings has made substantial contributions.

The women are mainly engaged in cross borders trade in West Africa, importing essential agro-produces including dried peppers, groundnuts, and beans for supply on the Liberian market.

The President of the United Women Beyond Borders, Madam Sangai Dunbar expressed gratitude to the ANC Leader for his generous assistance which she said has enabled the organization to embark on the construction of the 42 stores building nearing completion.

She expressed the organization's gratitude, Tuesday, April 5, during a stopped over in Paynesville, while the ANC Political Leader was on a visit in District five, Montserrado County as part of his community engagements.

Mr. Cummings said he was proud of the great undertaken by the women and promised more financial support for the completion of the 42- stores building in the Redlight Market District.

He reaffirmed his unflinching support and protection of women's rights to economic empowerment and against gender-based violence including rape.

Earlier, the Paynesville Vocational Training Center (PVTC) in Paynesville held a special welcoming program for Mr. Cummings and his entourage and outlined the institution's basic needs as it helps young people acquire basic skills to make them productive citizens.

PVCT authorities later presented Mr. Cummings with a symbolic key of the institution, and a T-shirt with the inscription, 'PVTC for Cummings'

The ANC Political Leader's community engagements also took him to the Police Academy area, Bassa Town and ended at the Kukatonun intellectual Center, in Paynesville, where he interacted with hundreds of Liberians, who pledged support to his Presidential bid.