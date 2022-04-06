Liberia: Pro-Tempore Chie Donates Projects in GD. Kru

Grand Kru County Senator Albert T. Chie has dedicated a newly erected junior high school in Belloken as part of efforts in meeting the educational needs of young people in that part of the country.

"Madam Supt., officials of the county, we are pleased to cut the ribbon for the school- annex which we constructed for the people of Belloken at the cost of US$15,000", Sen. Chie said.

On his citizen's engagement tour in the county, Pro-Temp Chie urged parents to encourage their children to make use of the facility by remaining in school, "Myself came from here, you see today I am in such a position because of the education I got, so please go to school and learn to be like or even more than me."

In appreciation of his numerous contributions, Belloken commended Pro-Temp Chie for being the first amongst all elected officials of Grand Kru who has his footprints in all parts of the county.

In a joint statement from youths, elders, women and traditional leaders, the people of Bdelloken pledged full support to the re-election bid of Senator Chie for his developmental initiatives.

Besides, Pro-Tempore Chie has broken grounds for construction of a guest house in Topoh, Barclayville. He also broke grounds for the construction of a clinic in Willisonville and a school project in Wateken.

Senator Chie has at the same time dedicated a newly built palava hut in Andrewville and officially launched the Trehnbo Vocational Institute (TVI) in Behwen City, Grand Kru County, respectively.

He introduced in the senate the bill for the TVI that was subsequently passed into law and approved by President George Weah.

Sen. Chie commended members of the Grand Kru County Legislative Caucus for their collective efforts which led to the enactment of the Institute.