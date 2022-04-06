Liberia: MCC Launches Ewallie App for Tax Payment

The Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) in partnership with Tamma Corporation launches an online platform for payment of city ordinance taxes dubbed EWallie Application, a hundred percent Liberian-owned software.

Speaking here on Monday, April 4, 2022, during the official launch at the MCC in Monrovia, Mr. Cain Prince Andrew, Director General for Internal Service Operation, said the platform will boost efficiency, revenue generation and job creation.

Giving the impact of the App on revenue collection, MCC Director of Revenue Mr. Lawrence Flomo said the new development will ease up many challenges the corporation had faced with taxpayers.

Mr. Flomo notes the unwillingness of most business owners to go to the bank and pay their municipal taxes, adding "They take time, and time in business is one of those important things to be observed."

He says often, taxpayers complain of not having time to pay their municipal taxes, but the EWallie will ease challenges such as sitting in traffic because it has no traffic, adding "Just sit anywhere at your business place and pay your taxes if only you embrace this new system."

The MCC revenue director continues that during rainy season when government, including MCC revenue, faces serious decline, taxpayers won't complain about going in the rain to pay taxes and agents would not equally complain of revenue decline.

The Chief Executive Officer of Tamma Corporation, Abdullah Kamara says the idea behind the EWallie App is to bring lasting solutions to the many challenges confronting the city government relative to revenue collection.

He notes that it is a great idea that government chose to work with a Liberian-owned company with a product that he reveals was built by young and talented Liberians, and thanked Mayor Jefferson Koijee for the opportunity.

"We have worked assiduously with the staff of MCC; we have had training, that's how we arrived at this launching ceremony, to see MCC going digital is a reality, all started eight weeks ago and today we are launching; this is the kind and type of leadership that Liberia needs", Mr. Kamara says.

Meanwhile, Mayor Koijee lauds the CEO of Tamma Corporation for the partnership leading to the launch of the EWallie App that he notes will boost the city corporation's revenue collection system amidst challenges confronting the MCC.