Liberia: Kwennah Family Dedicates U.S.$18k Worth of Projects

The Kwennah family has dedicated a modern library and museum to the people of Duaitaa and other surrounding communities in Bong County in Electoral District #2.

The total cost of the two projects is placed at $18,000 United States Dollars.

Labeled "Pastor Albert Sumo Kwennah & Mrs. Yongor Vah Kwennah Memorial Library & Museum," the family's gesture was part of efforts to give back and to also demonstrate the passion their late father Mr. Albert Kwennah had for education.

According to Madam Dorothy Kwennah Toman, following the demise of their father in 2017, the people of Duaitaa continued to show love and care to the family, and as such, they were left with no option but to remember the people through infrastructural development.

"I want to tell you here today that the people of Duaitaa are great people. They are loving and caring people and that's why our family will always remember them," she added.

Mrs. Toman and John O. Kwennah used the medium to appreciate those who supported the construction of the project, adding that its completion is a relief for the people in District #2.

They called on citizens of Duaitaa to properly manage the library, saying that it will motivate them to do more for the town and its environs.

The Library which is fully equipped with books and other educational materials will serve school-goers of the Kilitorma Elementary and Junior High School and other surrounding schools in Jorquelleh District #2, Bong County.

For their part, residents of Duaitaa including education stakeholders in Bong lauded the Kwennah Family for giving back to their place of origin, thus promising to provide maximum and proper care for the project.

"We are so happy for the wonderful work done by this family. This is something that we will forever remember because it will help dignify our children who are going to school.

"Here in rural Liberia, 95% of students here don't have access to technology. This is not only because of the network but also because of the lack of finance to buy them," John Yarkpawolo, a resident of the town, said.

Meanwhile, the citizens are calling on others to emulate the good example of the Kwennahs for the common good of the town and its people.