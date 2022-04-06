Tanzania: Mwinyi Calls On Leaders to Emulate Karume's Example

ZANZIBAR President Hussein Mwinyi on Tuesday called on leaders to follow the example of the late Zanzibar's First President Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume in maintaining peace and engage in developing the islands.

Dr Mwinyi said this when he was opening a one-day symposium on contribution of late Sheikh Karume to the development of education and economy of Zanzibar.

The symposium is one of the activities lined up to mark to mark the 50th anniversary of Karume's assassination. The late President Karume was assassinated on April 7, 1972.

"We have to continue honouring our first leader, because he did a lot for Zanzibar," said Dr Mwinyi.

The 4th symposium was organized by Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Academy (MNMA) - Zanzibar Karume Campus in collaboration with the Second Vice-President's Office.

In his ten-minute speech Dr Mwinyi placed emphasis on hard working, promote love and unity in the country.

"There are a lot to learn from late Karume that we can significantly apply to move forward."

Mwinyi commended the MNMA for organising the symposium with the objectives to remember Karume and learn from his legacies.

The Chancellor of Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Academy, Professor Shadrack Mwakalila highlighted the history of his institution and why they have maintained a system of organizing the symposiums on founding fathers of the United Republic of Tanzania (Karume and Julius Nyerere).

He said the objective is to make people learn about their great leaders and their historical contributions.

The Head of the MNMA-Karume Campus, Zanzibar Dr Rose Mbwete said "We encourage people, particularly the young ones to learn about more Karume.

She said that through essay writing competition, many primary and secondary school students have been taking part.

"We cannot talk about Zanzibar's development without making references to the late Karume, who made a lot of efforts to build Zanzibar socially and economically. We think it is important to keep talking about him to help us change," Dr Mbwete said.

Dr Ali Makame Ussi of the State University of Zanzibar (SUZA) presented a papers about Karume's contribution in education, while Ambassador Mohamed Ramia Abdiwawa- retired Finance and Planning Minister presented about 'Karume's contribution in economy' before participants including students from primary, secondary and higher learning institutions discussed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Commenting on Karume's contribution to development, retired head teacher Ms Aisha Bakari Ali described the late president as a role model, who brought non-discriminatory development in both Unguja and Pemba Islands by building houses in rural areas.

According to the timetable, prior to Karume Day, various activities which started last Sunday have been lined up, including prayers for other political heroes. The prayers will be conducted at their respective graveyards.

Late Presidents Idris Abdulwakil, Aboud Jumbe Mwinyi, late Union Vice-President Dr Omar Ali Juma among others are in the list to be prayed for in memory of their good leadership

The list also has the late Zanzibar First Vice-President, who once also served as Chief Minister Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad and Zanzibar's first Chief Minister Brigadier (retired) Ramadhan Haji Faki, who was a key figure in the 1964 Revolution.