Tanzania: Motorists to Dig Deep As Ewura Reveals Sharp Fuel Hike

THE Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) announced a sharp increase in fuel prices on Tuesday.

Starting today, motorists will have to pay 2,861/- retail price per litre of petrol, representing an increase of 321/- per litre compared to last month.

Announcing the cap prices for petroleum products applicable in Tanzania Mainland, EWURA's Director of Petroleum, Mr Gerald Maganga told reporters that retail and wholesale prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene imported through Dar es Salaam port have increased compared to prices published on March 2, 2022.

"For April 2022, the retail prices of petrol increased by 321/- per litre, equivalent to 12.65 per cent, diesel increased by 289/- a litre, equals to 12.03 per cent and kerosene has gone up by 474/-a litre, which is 21.45 per cent increase.

He said the cap prices which are effective today, means petroleum price will be 2,862/- per litre compared to 2,540 last month, while diesel will be charged 2,692/- per litre, compared to 2403/- in March, while kerosene prices will be 2,682/- per litre from 2,208/- per litre last month.

He attributed the increase in prices to effects of the Russia and Ukraine war, which has resulted in high transport cost among others.

He said this has been the highest monthly increase recorded since EWURA started setting the indicative prices in 2009.

For April 2022, he said, retail and wholesale prices of petrol and diesel in the Northern regions (Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, and Manyara) have increased compared to prices published on March 2nd March 2022.

"Due to depletion of kerosene at Tanga storage terminal, Petrol Station Operators in the Northern regions are advised to source kerosene from Dar es Salaam. Therefore, the retail prices of kerosene for those regions are based on the cost of the product received through Dar es Salaam port and the transport cost to the respective regions," he insisted.

In March 2022, the port of Mtwara received diesel only, hence, in April 2022 the retail and wholesale prices of petrol for Southern regions (Mtwara, Lindi, and Ruvuma) shall continue to be the same as those that were published on March 2nd 2022.

He said EWURA will continue to encourage competition in the sector by making available fuel products pricing information including cap prices. This information on prices is intended to enable stakeholders to make informed decisions on petroleum prices at any particular time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

All petrol stations are required to publish fuel product prices on clearly visible boards. The price boards should clearly show prices charged, discounts offered as well as any trade incentives or promotions on offer.

Moreover, consumers are encouraged to purchase from stations that sell products at the most competitive prices and offer better services.

Last month, President Samia Suluhu Hassan told legislators to tell the public the truth that high fuel prices are a must due to Russia's attack on Ukraine, thus Tanzanians need to be informed more on how the Russia-Ukraine conflict has affected global fuel prices.

President Samia also directed that the 100/- fuel relief levy be lifted since it denied the government revenue to run other activities

The President told members of parliament to tell their constituents that the increase in fuel prices is due to external factors.

She retained the fuel relief levy as it denied the government revenue budgeted for running of various government activities.