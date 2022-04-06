Tanzania: MPs Punch Holes On Mara River Report

MEMBERS of Parliament have punched holes in the report findings of the commission of inquiry that was tasked to look at the cause of pollution in the Mara River, which saw fish dying in the river.

They on Tuesday suggested that a new independent commission be formed, challenging the professional capability of the commission led by University of Dar es Salaam lecturer, Professor Samwel Manyele.

The report findings released by an 11-member committee last month concluded that animal feces and decomposed invasive weeds were the causes behind the contamination of water in the Mara River.

The head of the team, Prof Manyele from the University of Dar es Salaam's Department of Chemical Engineering and Minerals said the animal feces, including those of cattle, were swept into the river by heavy rains.

"Decomposed invasive weeds also played a part in polluting water in the river that led to a decrease in oxygen in the water, killing aquatic organisms, mostly fishes," said Prof Manyele.

On March 13, 2020, the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office, Union and Environment, Dr Selemani Jafo formed the team of experts led by Prof Manyele to investigate causes that led to contamination of water in the Mara River after water in the river released foul smell and water resources, including fish, were spotted to have died.

Prof Manyele's team found out that the river was contaminated by the animal feces and the decomposed invasive weeds from Marasibora village in Rorya District down to Wegero village in Butiama District following the heavy downpour.

The Mara River basin covers a surface of 13,504 sq km, of which about 65 per cent is located in Kenya and 35 per cent in Tanzania.

Yesterday, MPs became bitter, raising a red flag over the report. They advised the government to form an independent committee to conduct a fresh in-depth research on the cause of pollution in the river that saw the water turning blackish and deaths of fish.

Contributing to the report shortly after it was presented before MPs by Prof Manyele, about 18 lawmakers said the report was a sham and doctored due to limited sample size and that some of the interviewees were not residing in the affected villages.

Simanjiro legislator, Christopher Ole Sendeka (CCM) said: "We need an independent committee of experts and MPs to get real answers on the pollution of the Mara River, this will help us in assuring our people that our fish are safe.

Musoma Rural lawmaker, Prof Sospeter Muhongo, said there was a need also to investigate other five rivers which sources its waters to Lake Victoria. He insisted that the presented report does not clearly state on the cause of oxygen deficiency in the water that resulted in the deaths of fish.

Geita MP, Joseph Kasheku, alias Msukuma said: "This is a professorial rubbish report. It is a shame to our country. Linking the deaths of fish with decomposition of living organisms in the wetlands of the Mara River is a joke. The government should form another probe committee that will come up with concrete research findings"

Speaking during the meeting, the minister responsible said that it was high time for MPs to go through the report instead of underrating the previous team that was tasked to investigate the matter, adding that their comments were likely to tarnish the image of the country.