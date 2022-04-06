Tanzania: CCM Upbeat On Building National Consensus

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has reassured of its commitment to support moves aimed at building national consensus among political parties in the country.

Moreover, CCM will continue to uphold democracy and act accordingly on ensuring the country enjoys democratic space.

CCM Vice-Chairman Abdulrahman Kinana made the statement on Tuesday in Dodoma during reconciliation, justice and peace meeting that was organized by the Tanzania Center for Democracy (TCD).

Mr Kinana who is also scheduled to take over the TCD Chairmanship from the outgoing leader, Zitto Kabwe, also challenged political parties to show up for meetings that will be conveyed for the sake of sorting out the existing challenges and misunderstandings.

"Since we are in a democratic country, then it will be good for political parties to attend all the meetings that will be initiated, this will slowly reduce a number of challenges," said Mr Kinana.

He also commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her determination to promote and maintain democracy, justice, peace and national unity in the country.

For his part, the outgoing TCD Chairman Mr Zitto Kabwe asked the government to consider fast-tracking amendments of the political parties and election Acts.

"If possible, it will be good if the acts will be amended before July this year when the country will be commemorating 30 years since the introduction of the multiparty system," he said.

Mr Zitto who is the leader of ACT-Wazalendo party, also commended the government for providing a platform that has facilitated organization of a TDC conference.

"Through this conference, we shall also come up with suggestions on areas that the government has to work on, for the greater interest of the country's democracy, peace and unity," noted Mr Zitto.

Going by a statement issued by TCD Chief Executive Officer Bernadeta Kafuko on Sunday, Mr Zitto is also expected to hand over his chairman ship to Mr Kinana during the proceedings of the conference.

"ACT Wazalendo has reached the end of its term in office as the sitting Chairman of TCD, therefore, ACT Wazalendo party leader, Zitto will officially handover the Chairmanship to Kinana on the last day of the conference," said Ms Kafuko.

She further said that preparations for the conference are intact, adding that the technical committee is already in Dodoma to make sure things go smoothly, noting that the conference will take place at Hazina Hall.

She said TCD is calling on political parties and stakeholders to support the centre to ensure the conference is a success as that would not only bring progress for TCD, but for the nation as a whole.

"What we would like to assure everyone is that we are very hopeful and optimistic seeing how various stakeholders, especially ambassadors representing their countries here, have shown so much interest in participating in this conference, which shows that their influence in various international institutions has helped to bankroll the conference," said Kafuko.

She added, "We are grateful to political parties in the country, leaders of various national and international institutions, religious leaders and all invitees as we look forward to seeing them at the two-day conference in Dodoma."

Mr Kinana was unanimously endorsed by the party's extraordinary general meeting held at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre in Dodoma on Friday to become the Vice-Chairman (Mainland).

During the meeting, MrKinana, the former CCM Secretary General, gathered all the 1,875 votes casted. He took over from the former Vice-Chairman, Mr Philip Mangula, who had stepped down.