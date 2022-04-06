Tanzania: Samia Fosters Political Cohesion

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has assured political parties of close cooperation from the sixth government under her leadership to steer the country towards reconciliation, justice and peace for betterment of all Tanzanians.

The Head of State made the assurance in her speech during the official opening of a two-day national conference on reconciliation, justice and peace organised by the Tanzania Centre for Democracy (TCD), which started in Dodoma on Tuesday.

"Let me assure you that the government will continue cooperating with political parties. Tanzania will not be built by an individual or one political party, we (Tanzanians) should all deliberate on our destiny together," Ms Samia told delegates at the conference.

She added; "When we opted for multi party democracy, we believed that the country will attain development since political pluralism provides alternative ideas on policies, laws and development plans being implemented by the government."

Ms Samia pointed out that the role of political parties is to observe how the government is being run and then advise the government accordingly.

"But if we discuss together and decide on the way forward and then someone goes against what has been agreed, this will be wrong since he/she will be acting contrary to the accord reached during the discussions," she stressed.

President Samia further told the delegates that she was impressed by the conference since it has attracted various stakeholders, including representatives of political parties, civil society organisations, religious leaders and development partners.

"The combination of members at this meeting is thus expected to produce broad views from those in attendance," she noted.

Ms Samia urged the conference to come up with practical proposals which will put in consideration the political and economical environment of the country.

"I am here as President of Tanzania with the responsibility of taking care of the country and maintaining peace, that is why I am referred to as the Commander-in-Chief. It is my hope that deliberations and this meeting will produce proposals to maintain peace in our country," she appealed.

President Samia stressed that reconciliation; justice and peace are underlying conditions for the country to attain economic breakthrough through efforts by the government to implement development projects.

"We are building one house as Tanzanians; there is no one who will do it for us. Development of our country is for all of us regardless of our political ideology. We want to have one Tanzania which is indivisible," Ms Samia pointed out.

On the other hand, Ms Samia challenged the leadership of TCD to address issues of misunderstanding between its members which she said was not healthy in achieving reconciliation.

Responding to a request by the outgoing Chairman of TCD, Mr Zitto Kabwe, on amendment of Political Parties Act, the Head of State tasked the delegates at the conference to come up with practical recommendations to warrant the amendments.

"If you come up with controversial proposals, then it will take time to make the amendments since there will be need of a series of other meetings to deliberate on the matter until we find a consensus on the way forward," she stated.

She as well ruled out granting of subsidy to TCD this year since the government has already put a ceiling on the budget for financial year 2022/2023.

Mr Kabwe, who is also the Leader of ACT-Wazalendo, had requested amendment of the legislation before July, this year, to coincide with the 30th anniversary since Tanzania re-introduced multi-party democracy in the year 1962.

Speaking earlier, the Deputy Registrar of Political Parties, Mr Sisty Nyahoza, praised President Samia for steering reforms in democracy and economy of Tanzania.

Mr Nyahoza said the improved economy has enabled members of political parties to pay membership fees and donations and thus enabling the parties to raise funds for their day to day activities.