Ghana: Speaker of Parliament Refers 3 Majority MPs to Privileges Committee

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has referred three Majority Members of Parliament to the Privileges Committee for absenting themselves from the House for more than 15 days without permission.

Names of the Parliamentarians, who are to face the Privileges Committee are, Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome/Kwabenya, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin North and Mr Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso Central.

The Speaker, who was chairing proceedings in parliament said the referral was in accordance with Article 97 (1) (c) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 17 of the Parliamentary Standing Orders.

"A Member shall not absent himself during a meeting for more than 15 sittings without the permission in writing of the Speaker," he added.

The Speaker further directed the Privileges Committee to report back to the House for appropriate action to be taken.