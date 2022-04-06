Gambia: Transport Fares Increase, Another Burden On the People

6 April 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Prices of essential commodities keep skyrocketing, rents have followed suit and now transport fares have officially joined the queue. The burden on the people is too heavy to bear.

A government that cares about the welfare of its people will ensure the establishment of a national public transportation system that will provide adequate transportation for commuters at reasonable fares. GTSC needs to be given the necessary support in terms of investment, infrastructure and otherwise to make this possible.

