Liberia: Political Tsunami Hits NPP Leadership

Recently, the political leader of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) Jewel Howard Taylor disclosed on state radio that former House Speaker Nydueh Morkonmana was going to take on the interim Chairmanship of the party.

According to her, the Party should have conducted its convention to elect a new leadership, but a member of the party took an exception on grounds that all of the current party leaders beside the political leader, indicating that she as Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor tenure have not ended.

She said that based on such provision of the NPP Constitution, a partisan took redress to the National Elections Commission (NEC) that prevented the convention pending the inquiry by the National Elections Commission's hearing officer.

She disclosed that the hearing officer of the NEC has confirmed that all of those who are in the party's leadership position from the county level to the national level, tenure has ended and the party should result to an interim leadership that will take the party to convention.

Madam Taylor disclosed that with the result from the NEC Hearing Officer and the Executive Committee including top officials of NPP, she saw it prudent for all of those who are vying for the leadership position and those who are battling to remain, should accept the result from the NEC Hearing officer and not to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

According to her, the party's founders and elders including some executives have agreed to allow one of the visionary of the Party , Nydueh Morkonmana to take on the interim leadership .

But in reaction to the NPP Political leader's assertion, two radical executives, George Mulbah, Vice Chairman and Andrew Peters, Secretary General have strongly rejected the Chairmanship of former House Speaker Nydueh Morkonmana to take the party to convention.

According to Mulbah and Peters, the decision on the Part of the National Elections Commission Hearing Officer is a total violation of the election law.

The former Lawmaker said there is no provision within the election law that gives the hearing officer the power to set up an interim leader of a political party as was done by the NEC Hearing officer.

Mulbah further disclosed that they have taken an appeal to the Board of Commissioners at the National Elections Commission.

Peters and Mulbah alleged that they are of the believe that inducement was played with the NEC Hearing Officer.

They warned their political leader not to stand in their way, and according to them , per their constitution, she will not be qualified for the standard bearer position because she if she should qualify, that will lead to her as vice President and running mate to President George Weah.

The Both executives of the NPP encouraged Vice President Taylor to plea with them so that they can allow some consideration to amend the party's constitution to allow her to contest the standard bearer position.