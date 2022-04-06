South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Hosts Western Cape Government's First Thursday, 07 APR

press release

Premier Winde: We look forward to meeting with you in-person at Western Cape Government's First Thursday tomorrow

Tomorrow, First Thursday with the Western Cape Government will be taking place, once again, at the Concourse of the Western Cape Provincial, and we as your Provincial Cabinet look forward to listening to you, in person.

Residents will have the opportunity to meet with me and members of my Cabinet, and key officials, to raise any concerns and pitch their ideas.

We will also be joined by the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Members for Safety and Security: Alderman JP Smith, Economic Growth: Alderman James Vos, Urban Mobility: Roberto Quintas, Water: Dr Zahid Badroodien, and Urban Waste Management: Alderman Grant Twigg.

Residents, businesses and visitors will have the opportunity to engage in 5-minute face-to-face meetings.