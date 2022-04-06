Nigeria: APC Evicts Journalists From Press Centre in Party Secretariat Over Adamu's Health Challenge

Journalists covering the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were yesterday evicted from the press centre situated within the party secretariat, allegedly on the orders of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, following his health concern.

The decision, THISDAY gathered, might not be unconnected to the inability of Adamu to walk up the stairs to access his office and the hall, where the National Working Committee (NWC) members hold meetings on the third floor.

Since Adamu assumed the leadership of the party and started coming to the secretariat, it always took him between 15 and 20 minutes to walk up the stairs, a development many had feared could affect reporters covering the beat.

However, the fear of evicting journalists was confirmed yesterday when renovation works allegedly started at the Media and Publicity office, which was beside the press centre on the ground floor of the secretariat.

The journalists were forced to leave the press centre and ended up under a tree within the premises to file their reports.

It was further gathered that Adamu might eventually convert the Media department of the party and the press centre to his office pending the installation of a lift at the party secretariat, for ease of movement.

A staff of the party, who informed journalists about the development under the condition of anonymity, explained that the party was "remodelling" hence the reason for the eviction.

"We are remodeling the secretariat. My office is also affected. As I am talking to you, I have no office now," he said.

While the media and publicity department would now make use of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting room for the period the remodeling or renovation is expected to last, no alternative was provided for journalists covering the governing party.