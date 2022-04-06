Namibia: Acacia High Has the Best Dancers

The Acacia High School boys took top spot in the High School Dance Championship, held recently in the capital.

Presented by Equipped Entertainment Academy, the competition saw the marvellous dancers scoop a cash prize of N$1 000 over several other teams who participated, such as Acacia girls, Immanuel Shifidi school and Khomas high school, among others.

The pupils went through three phases of the competition before the winner was announced.

They prepared their choreography and danced to their favourite genres of music.

Cayleigh Seibes, a teacher from Acacia High School in Khomasdal, said she was excited to see her learners are indeed talented, and it was something remarkable.

"It was an excellent initiative to keep high school students occupied during the weekends. It's educational as well, and it allowed for the growth of team spirit, while it broadens their perspective on life. I truly applaud and appreciate the Equipped Academy for hosting such a competition. Dancing is a fine art but in itself, it teaches the students, and myself, the finer principles of discipline - and most importantly, to have fun."

"The fact that my students won was truly a blessing for me. I am in awe of my students and very, very proud of them. It was a tough week of practice but their consistency was there. They are so talented, and this was just the first competition. After seeing what they are capable of, I am confident they will go far and win many more competitions in the future. Well done to my babies," she said.

The competition was also attended by the learners' parents and members of the community.

Isabella Araes, one of the parents who attended, expressed it was her first time attending any kind of dance competition, and felt so proud to witness all learners who showcased their creativity.

"I was blown away. I got to witness my daughter dance and just have fun, so I would like to thank the event organisers and all stakeholders for the opportunities they give these children."

Stanley Mareka, one of the dance competition organisers, said competitions of this kind will happen again to give more opportunities to learners and the public to expose their talents.

Speaking to Youth Corner, Mareka hinted about a 'Varsity dance' competition, which is aimed at giving all dancers at the institutions of higher learning a platform to showcase their dance talents.

He thanked the schools that participated and the public for their support.