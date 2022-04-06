South Africa: KZN's Isimangaliso Wetland Park Authority Searches for Answer to Land Invasion Threat to Protected Forest

analysis

After the recent attempted land occupation of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, the CEO of the Wetland Park Authority, Sibusiso Bukhosini, says he wants to find a balance between considering social issues of farmers who have faced back-flooding from the wetland and fulfilling their mandate of conserving the unique natural landscape.

On 24 March, more than 200 people threatened to occupy and clear the Futululu forest in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, a World Heritage Site in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Futululu is the largest remaining patch of coastal lowland forest in the country.

CEO of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority, Sibusiso Bukhosini, told Daily Maverick at the SANParks tourism investment summit on 31 March that "we are relying on working very closely with the local leadership, but also engaging the perpetrators themselves on what exactly is happening".

Bukhosini said they were working closely with the police as the attempted land invasion was illegal. And while they are taking into account the community's perspective, iSimangaliso's prime mandate as a conservation authority was to protect and conserve the park, which was a state asset.

"We understand that they [the community] are frustrated, and maybe they are trying to demonstrate how angry they are. But the...