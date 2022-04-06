Namibia: Tranquil Exchange With Valerie Tjirimuje - a Renewed Approach to Self-Care

What form of value do you place on yourself? Is it one rooted in self-respect, self-acceptance, goodness or positive self-image? Is it rooted in negative self-image, indignity and self-blame?

The need to cultivate positive mental health and self-awareness cannot be overemphasised in a world that is full of complexities and uncertainty.

Although the ideal is one's body to be physically healthy, mind to be sound and spirit to be at peace, we are all aware that reality is far from that ideal.

As individuals we are exposed to many trials and challenges; be it work-related, mental health conditions, family or relationship problems, financial issues and for many dealing with some sort of loss.

Combined with the time factor, individuals are prompted to have a renewed approach toward self-care.

Developing and maintaining a healthy appetite for self-awareness, mindfulness, and self-care, including resilient coping skills, is the key factor for endurance in our present-day society.

The practice of self-care is 'as old as the hills' and various individuals have engaged in this form of custom as 'regular as clockwork'; whereas others adopt a more 'once in a blue moon' approach.

The World Health Organisation defines self-care as "individual and communities' ability to promote and maintain health, prevent diseases, cope with illness and disability".

I expand this meaning by echoing that self-care is a practice that entails a person's ability to take care of their body, mind and spiritual wellbeing, through the embodiment of habits that are followed with regularity and through personal choice and conviction towards personal growth.

So why now, why does a renewed approach to self-care matter? When we take care of ourselves, it is the most undeniable and unconditional way of loving ourselves and when maintained, it arrives at an ultimate fulfilment of one's purpose. There is a natural benefit in purpose-driven change that is rooted in self-love, care and

acceptance.

We offer to ourselves and others a gift of life, a gift of wisdom and essentially deep compassion. To a certain extent, if at all, any gift we can offer to ourselves is taking care of our physical, mental, spiritual and emotional wellbeing.

Irrespective of what the situation is, it is important to always remember nothing is ever new under the sun and remind yourself, that you have come this far and for as long as you have not arrived at the end, there is positivity you can offer to yourself and the world.

Let us embrace good physical routines, be it, a walk up the heel when nature allows, a jog with loved ones, or getting down and sweaty by rising above the challenges. As long as we get the blood pumping and the heart rising.

More importantly if not, your mind should be your sturdiest weapon. So, how do we cultivate a powerful mind, a constructive mind, and a sound mind? We embrace good mental practices, spend quality time with ourselves and surround ourselves with positive thinkers and mentors.

In essence, realising what works for you and what will you dedicate time to doing timelessly and consistently for optimal results should be the goal. Recognise your worth, and honour your needs while being mindful of your flaws.

Care for yourself more naturally as much as possible.

Focus on your body, mind and soul, as these interlocked parts are what form your being.

The famous American operatic tenor Robert Breault once said; "Each day learn something new, and just as important relearn something old". If at all else fails, we have what I every so often refer to as nature's tranquilisers, that is laughter, tears, sleep and the rain. Very often these are little natural blessings that give us the renewed strength we so habitually deserve.